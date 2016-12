Morelos wins the Guinness Record of the “Largest Floral Carpet in the World”

Puerto Vallarta, Jal.- Morelos achieved a new Guinness Record by tailoring the “Largest Floral Carpet in the World” covering 14,200m² with a center design of a giant poinsettia which included over 127,000 flowers.

According to the SAGARPA, over 720 people participated in the creation of the original poinsettia carpet. Thirteen varieties of it, including “hot pink”, “prestige red”, “orange spice” and “polar bear”, among others, were grown in the state of Morelos with the aim of having them used in the creation of the carpet that featured a design from the Mexican architect and director of landscaping of Gardens of Mexico, Óscar Jiménez de León.

Morelos is ranked as the first Poinsettia producer of Mexico, followed by Michoacán and Puebla.