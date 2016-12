FONART will sell mexican traditional arts and crafts on Amazon

Puerto Vallarta, Jal.- Fonart announced that it has made an alliance with Amazon to sell their products in their website. They’ll start the service with an initial 143 products that range from textiles, pottery, wood, lacquer, vegetable fibers, metals and more, from 11 different Mexican states.

All the arts and crafts are made by Mexican artisans, many of who come from vulnerable communities, and this new partnership aims to help promote both the traditions and economic situation of these people.

Fonart also sayd that among the benefits of the partnership, people from any part of Mexico will be able to receive their product within 24 hours.