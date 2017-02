“Early Bird” hikes at the Vallarta Botanical Garden

Puerto Vallarta, Jal.- Over 200 bird species have been observed at the Vallarta Botanical Garden—one of the most accessible and popular birding “hotspots” of our region! —Every Thursday from December through March the Garden is open early for birders to enjoy the grounds when our feathered friends are most active. You may either explore on your own or join volunteer guides on a special hike designed to maximize your opportunities for observations. In addition to the lovely manicured gardens and beautiful plant houses, several kilometers of trails wind their way through the Garden’s expansive forest preserve. All this is available for just the standard Garden entry of only $150 pesos per person.

Cost: Just $150 pesos per person (includes Garden entry all day until it closes at 6 pm!)

Duration of the birding hike: About 2 hours

Meeting place & time: Main entrance, Vallarta Botanical Garden, 8 am, Every Thursday from December through March

Recommendations: Wear comfortable clothes (full pants and long sleeves), close-toed shoes, and a hat. Bring insect repellent, a water bottle, binoculars, and/or a camera. Bring $150 pesos per person for Garden entry and spending money for a late breakfast or early lunch in the Garden’s Hacienda de Oro Restaurant and Bar. Bring swim trunks if you’d like to take a dip in the sparkling pools of the mountain river that runs right through the Garden’s forest preserve.

RESERVATIONS:

- Reservations are appreciated but not required. To make a reservation, request additional information, or request a bird checklist for the Garden, please write to eventos@vbgardens.org with the subject “Early Bird.”

CONTACT:

- Website: www.vbgardens.org

- Phone: (+52) 322 223 6182