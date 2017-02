Puerto Vallarta Chamber Orchestra announces february concert

Puerto Vallarta, Jal.- The Puerto Vallarta Chamber Orchestra (PVCO), conducted by Daniel Oliveros, will present “An American in Puerto Vallarta”, a concert featuring North American composers, on Sunday, February 19, 5 pm, at Teatro Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta. A highlight of the program will be George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with Mexican pianist Rachid Bernal as guest soloist. The PVCO is inviting additional musicians from the youth orchestras of Guanajuato to join PVCO for this exciting performance. Tickets will be available at the door and suggested donations will vary, depending on seat locations.

With its first rehearsals in 2004 and premiere concert in 2005, PVCO is now an intercultural cross-generational project that has steadily grown to the size of a full orchestra. With over 40 members today, the PVCO is now the most advanced orchestral ensemble in Puerto Vallarta, with expatriates, professionals and advanced local student musicians, bringing together people of varied ages and musical backgrounds from Mexico, USA, Canada, England, China, Argentina, Venezuela and Cuba.

Along with Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, the work of three North American composers will be presented. John Robertson, who resides in Toronto and Puerto Vallarta, is an accomplished composer best known for his opera Orpheus which premiered in Bulgaria in 2015. Mexican composers Mario Kuri-Aldana and Jose Pablo Moncayo, who have used Latin-American rhythms and themes in their symphonic works, will also be featured, along with music by Aaron Copland.

The Puerto Vallarta Chamber Orchestra is a volunteer organization and relies on the community for financial support. For more information about the PVCO, please contact Daniel Oliveros by email at d_oliveros@yahoo.com or follow the ensemble on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pvchamberorchestra