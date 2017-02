Puerto Vallarta gets ready for another record year in visitor arrivals

Puerto Vallarta, Jal.- The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board has announced that preliminary occupancy rates for the destination’s hotels show a 4% increase in tourism arrivals as compared to 2016 when the destination had its most successful year in hotel occupancy since 2008 with an 80% occupancy rate.

“2017 looks to be another record year for Puerto Vallarta with the first two months of the year already showing positive numbers and per our hotels’ data, this February, Puerto Vallarta will be receiving the highest number of visitors for the month since 2008,” said Agustín Álvarez Valdivia, Director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board, as he presented the latest news from the destination at this year’s Gala Vallarta-Nayarit which took place on February 8 and 9.

In January, Puerto Vallarta hotels reported occupancy levels over 90% and the airport reported and 6.1% increase in national arrivals and 9.9% increase in international arrivals. This is in part due to the new flight between Milwaukee and Puerto Vallarta with Norwegian Airlines. February should have similar numbers with another new flight with Southwest which as of this week connected Oakland with PRV.

Part of the board’s plans includes an increase in presence in emerging markets for Puerto Vallarta, including Europe, South America and Mexico.