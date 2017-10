Puerto Vallarta ranks in Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers Choice Awards 2017

Puerto Vallarta, Jal.- The Mexican, Pacific Coast, destination of Puerto Vallarta closed a successful awards season today with the announcement that it has been ranked as one of the favorite “Best Cities in the World” and “Top Small Cities Outside the US” in this year’s Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards. Puerto Vallarta is one of three Mexican cities to be listed in the top 40 cities in the world and one of two Mexican cities to list in the top 20 small cities in the world. Puerto Vallarta is the only beach city to rank in both lists.

The awards were announced today by Condé Nast Traveler and will be celebrated during a private ceremony for awarded cities at New York’s Burden Mansion on October 18th.

“We are honored to be included in this exclusive list of international destinations,” said Javier Aranda Pedrero, General Director of the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board. “We believe this is the result of the welcoming atmosphere offered by Puerto Vallarta’s people, the authentic Mexican feel and the surprising diversity of attractions and activities our city offers.”

Over 300,000 Conde Nast readers submitted millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments, sharing their recent travel experiences of the world’s cities, islands, hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, and airports—good or bad.

All the winners will be celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler as well as online at www.cntraveler.com/rca.

Puerto Vallarta is one of Mexico’s top destinations and one of the most celebrated, continuously receiving accolades from the media and visitors alike.

US News & World Reports’ Best Vacations 2017 selected Puerto Vallarta as #9 Best Place to Visit in Mexico, #7 Best Beaches in Mexico and #5 Best Spring Break Destination. In addition, TripAdvisor’s consumer base of more than 2 million monthly users ranked Puerto Vallarta as #3 overall best Mexican destination for the 2017 Traveler’s Choice Award.

In 2016, Puerto Vallarta’s Cruise Port Terminal was named the top Mexican Riviera & South America Destination at the Cruise Critic® first-ever Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards. The world’s leading cruise reviews site and online cruise community, based its ranking on consumer ratings submitted with reviews on the Cruise Critic website. The awards go out to destinations across 15 regions worldwide.

In April, Puerto Vallarta was a TravelAge West 2017 Editor’s Pick and nominated in the category of Destination with the Highest Client Satisfaction, Mexico as part of the TravelAge West WAVE (Western Agents’ Votes of Excellence) Awards.

The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board celebrated earlier this year as the city was elected Mexico’s top destination winner at this year’s prestigious International Travvy Awards held in New York City on January 25th. Puerto Vallarta took three Silver Statues for Best Culinary Destination in Mexico, Best City Destination in Mexico and Best LGBTQ Destination at an international level.

Puerto Vallarta was named the #1 “off the beaten path” or “surprisingly gay friendly” travel destination in the world in an August survey pertaining to gay summer travel and conducted in conjunction with the New York Times and SCRUFF, one of the leading gay dating apps in the world (with 10 million members worldwide). The ranking also indicates positivity pertaining to safety in the destination. Gaytraveler.com also named Puerto Vallarta its first Gay Traveler Approved Destination in Mexico and Gay Cities named it Fun in the Sun Destination at its Best of Gay Cities best of 2016 poll. The city was the only Mexican destination to rank in the top 50 of Nestpick’s LGBT Cities 2017 for its quality of life. Nestpick aims to help people relocate to cities around the world.

Puerto Vallarta is home to the most amount of hotels with Diamond Awards in Mexico – 17 in total including: Hotel Mousai has a Five Dimond Award, Four Diamond Award rating for the Barcelo Puerto Vallarta (since 2008), Casa Kimberly (2016), CasaMagna Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa (Since 1991), Casa Velas Hotel Boutique (Since 2003), Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta (2001), Garza Blanca Preserve, Resort & Spa, Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta All Inclusive Adults Only (2016), Hacienda San Angel (2006), Hilton Puerto Vallarta Resort (2013), Hotel Grand Miramar Puerto Vallarta (2015), Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta (2015), Now Amber (2013), Secrets Vallarta Bay (2013), Sunset Plaza Beach Resport & Spa (2011), Villa Premire Hotel & Spa (2006) and the Westin Resort and Spa, which has held the distinction for over 23 years in a row. For 79 years AAA has used professional inspectors to conduct in-person property inspections. AAA offers the only rating system using comprehensive, on-site professional hotel and restaurant evaluations guided by member priorities.

As Mexico’s leading culinary beach destination, Puerto Vallarta has over 360 restaurants and is home to four AAA Four Diamond Awarded restaurants: Café des Artistes (2016, Emiliano (2014), The Iguana (2016) and Vista Grill (2005). Visitors have also enjoyed and placed 3 Vallartan restaurants in the top 10 TripAdvisor’s Favorite Fine Dining Mexican Restaurants – Bistro Teresita, Le Kliff and La Leche.